Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 10,553 Shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,553 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Park-Ohio worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 751,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,249,000 after acquiring an additional 26,215 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 7,523 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 111,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 442,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Park-Ohio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

Park-Ohio Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PKOH opened at $28.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $366.38 million, a PE ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.16. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.41 and a twelve month high of $31.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.46.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $432.60 million for the quarter. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS.

Park-Ohio Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.95%.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

(Free Report)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.