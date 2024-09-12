Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 15,105 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,771 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 15,105 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,856 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SunCoke Energy stock opened at $7.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $11.85. The company has a market cap of $648.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.04.

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $470.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. This is an increase from SunCoke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 67.61%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

