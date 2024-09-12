Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 2,020 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 435,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,769,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

Shares of FirstCash stock opened at $114.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.12. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.38 and a 1 year high of $133.64.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.87 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

In other FirstCash news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $72,042.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,735,243 shares in the company, valued at $568,560,627.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $72,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,735,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,560,627.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total transaction of $214,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,722,833.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,154 shares of company stock worth $1,912,562 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

