Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 2,749 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,749 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 107.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,049,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,429 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $24,736,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,731,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,499 shares during the period. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,910,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,073,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,042,000 after purchasing an additional 393,626 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $663,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,404 shares in the company, valued at $761,016.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DNLI shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush cut their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $27.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.21 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.96. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $27.11.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Denali Therapeutics Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

