Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 444 Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Hawkins worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWKN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Hawkins during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hawkins by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawkins by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the fourth quarter valued at about $585,000. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BWS Financial increased their price target on shares of Hawkins from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Hawkins Stock Performance

HWKN stock opened at $114.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.26. Hawkins, Inc. has a one year low of $53.64 and a one year high of $127.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $255.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.30 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 20.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hawkins Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

