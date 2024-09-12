Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes Position in inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 123,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTT. CM Management LLC grew its position in inTEST by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 309,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 84,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of inTEST by 118.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 30,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 16,752 shares in the last quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of inTEST by 72.9% during the first quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC now owns 201,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 85,129 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of inTEST by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 816,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,822,000 after acquiring an additional 13,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in inTEST by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 374,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 18,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard N. Jr. Grant sold 6,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $47,312.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,555.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

inTEST Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of inTEST stock opened at $6.96 on Thursday. inTEST Co. has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.63 and its 200 day moving average is $10.09. The company has a market cap of $86.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.92.

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). inTEST had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $33.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that inTEST Co. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on INTT. Northland Capmk downgraded inTEST from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Northland Securities cut inTEST from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corporation provides test and process technology solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

