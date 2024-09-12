Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $133,156,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $46,794,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 2,624.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 918,082 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,730,000 after purchasing an additional 884,381 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,969,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,854,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,350,000 after buying an additional 727,521 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.10.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $34.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.67. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -314.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.26.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -436.36%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.