Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 35,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STAG. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 708.5% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 56.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $1,386,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,151.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on STAG. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.22.

STAG Industrial Trading Down 1.2 %

STAG opened at $39.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.24. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $31.69 and a one year high of $41.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1233 per share. This is a boost from STAG Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.00%.

STAG Industrial Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report).

