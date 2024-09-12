Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,305 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.29% of Village Super Market worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Village Super Market during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Village Super Market by 253.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Village Super Market by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Village Super Market by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Village Super Market by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 18,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Village Super Market

In related news, CFO Orden John L. Van sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $61,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,128.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Village Super Market news, insider Luigi Perri sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $76,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,926.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Orden John L. Van sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $61,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,128.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Village Super Market Stock Performance

VLGEA stock opened at $31.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $467.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.27. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $32.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

Village Super Market Company Profile

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.

