Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of OLO worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OLO. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in OLO by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OLO by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of OLO by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in OLO by 10.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in OLO by 3.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Get OLO alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at OLO

In other news, insider Sherri Manning sold 9,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $45,844.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 148,414 shares in the company, valued at $727,228.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CRO Diego Panama sold 13,555 shares of OLO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $66,419.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 569,859 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,309.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sherri Manning sold 9,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $45,844.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,414 shares in the company, valued at $727,228.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,148 shares of company stock valued at $554,425 over the last three months. 39.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on OLO. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of OLO in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on OLO from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OLO

OLO Stock Performance

NYSE OLO opened at $4.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 1.27. Olo Inc. has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $6.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.95.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. OLO had a negative net margin of 9.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $70.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OLO Company Profile

(Free Report)

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.