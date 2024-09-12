LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,653 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,830 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of LSI Industries worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $680,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its position in shares of LSI Industries by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 424,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 80,818 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of LSI Industries by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 60,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 22,363 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of LSI Industries by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 396,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after acquiring an additional 112,956 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSI Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LSI Industries stock opened at $15.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.94 million, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.87. LSI Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.44 and a twelve month high of $17.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

LSI Industries Announces Dividend

LSI Industries ( NASDAQ:LYTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $129.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.28 million. LSI Industries had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 12.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

Insider Activity at LSI Industries

In related news, VP Thomas A. Caneris sold 9,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $142,028.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 98,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,417.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other LSI Industries news, CFO James E. Galeese sold 8,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $128,565.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,843.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Caneris sold 9,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $142,028.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 98,656 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,417.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,903 shares of company stock valued at $756,227. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

