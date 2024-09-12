LSV Asset Management Acquires 34,725 Shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,725 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.61% of Mercantile Bank worth $10,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Mercantile Bank during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Mercantile Bank during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Mercantile Bank by 242.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Mercantile Bank by 9.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. 58.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mercantile Bank

In other news, Director Michael H. Price sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $227,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,306.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael H. Price sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $227,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,306.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert B. Kaminski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total value of $146,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,355.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $490,933 in the last three months. 3.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mercantile Bank Trading Down 0.9 %

MBWM stock opened at $42.72 on Thursday. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $51.21. The firm has a market cap of $689.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.46 and its 200-day moving average is $39.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.17. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $88.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercantile Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MBWM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mercantile Bank from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

