LSV Asset Management Acquires 6,764 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 526,498 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.52% of TTM Technologies worth $10,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTMI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 213,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 112,055 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,941,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,697,000 after acquiring an additional 96,265 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $731,000. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ TTMI opened at $17.84 on Thursday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $22.70. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -891.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.58 and a 200-day moving average of $17.63.

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $605.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.70 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TTM Technologies news, EVP Shawn A. Powers sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $143,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,690.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other TTM Technologies news, EVP Shawn A. Powers sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $143,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,690.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Philip Titterton sold 21,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $416,070.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,009 shares of company stock valued at $2,500,659. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TTMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on TTM Technologies from $25.50 to $27.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on TTM Technologies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, TTM Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.31.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

