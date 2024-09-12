LSV Asset Management Buys 4,700 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 131,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $8,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NHI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $25,448,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 412,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,013,000 after acquiring an additional 185,377 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 21,963.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 153,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,371,000 after acquiring an additional 152,425 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,089,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 472,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,034,000 after acquiring an additional 65,104 shares in the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NHI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

National Health Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NHI stock opened at $82.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.54. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $83.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 10.27, a current ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.29). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 39.11%. The company had revenue of $84.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.03%.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

