LSV Asset Management Cuts Holdings in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 741,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,839 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 2.35% of Aaron’s worth $7,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAN. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 314.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 239.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in Aaron’s by 172.8% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 12,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 7,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Aaron’s Price Performance

Aaron’s stock opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.74 million, a P/E ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 1.43. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.58.

Aaron’s Dividend Announcement

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $503.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.91 million. Aaron’s had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -63.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.10 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on Aaron’s in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Aaron’s in a report on Saturday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.46.

Aaron’s Profile

(Free Report)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

