LSV Asset Management Decreases Holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,030,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $9,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GMRE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 793,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,804,000 after buying an additional 15,115 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 346,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 22,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 57.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Medical REIT Stock Performance

NYSE:GMRE opened at $9.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $616.22 million, a P/E ratio of 40.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.94. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.98 and a twelve month high of $11.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Global Medical REIT Announces Dividend

Global Medical REIT ( NYSE:GMRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $34.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.24 million. Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 1.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 365.22%.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

