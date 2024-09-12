LSV Asset Management Grows Stock Position in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima were worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 2,877.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,051,599 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,286 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth $14,576,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 307.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 639,116 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,655,000 after acquiring an additional 482,178 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth $7,471,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 44.0% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 389,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after acquiring an additional 119,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $22.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.81. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $24.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.77.

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a positive return on equity of 22.86% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. Analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on YPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $22.90 to $25.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.50 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.77.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

