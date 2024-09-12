LSV Asset Management Has $3.22 Million Stock Holdings in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Free Report) by 440.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 552,357 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450,209 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Safe Bulkers were worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SB. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,863 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. 21.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Safe Bulkers Stock Performance
Shares of SB stock opened at $4.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $491.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.23. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $6.33.
Safe Bulkers Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.
Safe Bulkers Company Profile
Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. The company has a fleet of 47 drybulk vessels having an aggregate carrying capacity of 4,719,600 deadweight tons.
