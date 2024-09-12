LSV Asset Management Has $3.97 Million Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

LSV Asset Management cut its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 805,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 381,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.23% of Hanesbrands worth $3,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hanesbrands by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,749,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,642,000 after buying an additional 632,865 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,265,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $233,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,140 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth about $1,093,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 110,030 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 127.0% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,417 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 11,423 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

NYSE:HBI opened at $6.19 on Thursday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $6.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average of $5.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.17 and a beta of 1.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a positive return on equity of 33.23%. The company had revenue of $995.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

