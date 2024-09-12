LSV Asset Management Has $5.49 Million Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,160 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,820,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV opened at $231.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $242.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $216.80 and a 200-day moving average of $216.64. The stock has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRV

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.