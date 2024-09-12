LSV Asset Management Has $6.10 Million Holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.60% of QCR worth $6,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QCRH. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of QCR by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in QCR by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in QCR by 6.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of QCR by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QCR stock opened at $73.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.83 and a fifty-two week high of $79.61.

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $150.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.20 million. QCR had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 19.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.58%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of QCR in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

