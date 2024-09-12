LSV Asset Management Increases Stock Position in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 571,976 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,334 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in VAALCO Energy were worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

VAALCO Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE EGY opened at $5.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $7.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.24.

VAALCO Energy Announces Dividend

VAALCO Energy ( NYSE:EGY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $116.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on EGY. StockNews.com cut shares of VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of VAALCO Energy from $7.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.