LSV Asset Management Reduces Stake in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,877 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.63% of A-Mark Precious Metals worth $4,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,129,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,178,000 after purchasing an additional 106,842 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,038,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,681,000 after acquiring an additional 67,452 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 424,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 34.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 201,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 51,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMRK shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Maxim Group began coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, B. Riley cut A-Mark Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

A-Mark Precious Metals Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock opened at $44.13 on Thursday. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $44.30. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.22.

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 24.54%.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

