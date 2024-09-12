LSV Asset Management Sells 119,060 Shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 119,060 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.62% of Vishay Precision Group worth $6,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 34.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the first quarter worth about $314,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vishay Precision Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Vishay Precision Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $321,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

Vishay Precision Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VPG opened at $23.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.76 million, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.17. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $35.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vishay Precision Group ( NYSE:VPG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $77.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VPG shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Vishay Precision Group from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group Profile

(Free Report)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.