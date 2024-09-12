LSV Asset Management Sells 200 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 110,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $9,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 25.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 76,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after acquiring an additional 15,376 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 97.3% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 45,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 22,482 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 65,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.81, for a total value of $734,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,373,298.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Signet Jewelers news, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total transaction of $293,191.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.81, for a total transaction of $734,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,373,298.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,439 shares of company stock worth $4,809,869 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SIG shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Friday, June 14th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.60.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

Shares of SIG opened at $78.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.10. Signet Jewelers Limited has a one year low of $65.12 and a one year high of $112.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.39.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 10.91%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

