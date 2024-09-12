LSV Asset Management Sells 600 Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Universal Insurance were worth $5,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVE. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Universal Insurance by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UVE stock opened at $20.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.63. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $22.38. The firm has a market cap of $586.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.89.

Universal Insurance ( NYSE:UVE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $380.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.09 million. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 21.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is 25.10%.

In related news, Director Jon Springer sold 35,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $722,101.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 473,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,729,146.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Universal Insurance news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,122,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,445,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon Springer sold 35,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $722,101.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 473,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,729,146.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,173 shares of company stock worth $1,488,302. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

