LSV Asset Management Sells 9,290 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,290 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $8,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 935.9% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.15.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.2 %

AEP stock opened at $103.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.05. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $104.41.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.