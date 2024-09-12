LSV Asset Management Trims Position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,019,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $6,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Redwood Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 24,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Redwood Trust by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 617,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Redwood Trust by 7.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RWT stock opened at $7.40 on Thursday. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.55. The company has a quick ratio of 50.47, a current ratio of 50.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.43 million, a PE ratio of 105.71 and a beta of 1.58.

Redwood Trust ( NYSE:RWT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 4.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.19%. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 914.29%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Redwood Trust from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.81.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

