LSV Asset Management Trims Stock Position in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $10,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 197,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 39,755 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 54,864 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 22,625 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 463,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,492,000 after purchasing an additional 121,076 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 368,343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,927,000 after purchasing an additional 19,234 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,644 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KE opened at $17.37 on Thursday. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.09 and a fifty-two week high of $29.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $431.97 million, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.26.

Kimball Electronics ( NASDAQ:KE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.08). Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $430.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sidoti downgraded Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Kimball Electronics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Kimball Electronics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Kimball Electronics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I downgraded Kimball Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.

