Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Earns Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCID opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.96. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.05. Lucid Group has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $6.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.01.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $200.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.30 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 390.39% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lucid Group will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Eric Bach sold 89,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $282,471.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,028,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,368,761.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LCID. DDFG Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Lucid Group by 156.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 68,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 41,975 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Lucid Group by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 121,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 32,267 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lucid Group by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Lucid Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,728,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,488,000 after buying an additional 195,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

