Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Earns Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCIDFree Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.71.

Lucid Group Stock Up 12.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LCID opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.96. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.05. Lucid Group has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $6.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.01.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCIDGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $200.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.30 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 390.39% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lucid Group will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lucid Group

In other news, SVP Eric Bach sold 89,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $282,471.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,028,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,368,761.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LCID. DDFG Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Lucid Group by 156.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 68,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 41,975 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Lucid Group by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 121,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 32,267 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lucid Group by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Lucid Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,728,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,488,000 after buying an additional 195,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)

