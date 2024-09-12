Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.44

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.44 and traded as high as $2.50. Lument Finance Trust shares last traded at $2.49, with a volume of 38,183 shares changing hands.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 5.78.
Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $30.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lument Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate CRE mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.
