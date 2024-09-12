Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.44

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.44 and traded as high as $2.50. Lument Finance Trust shares last traded at $2.49, with a volume of 38,183 shares changing hands.

Lument Finance Trust Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 5.78.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $30.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lument Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lument Finance Trust

About Lument Finance Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Melia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lument Finance Trust during the first quarter worth $489,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,557,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 127,887 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lument Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 39,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lument Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 19.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate CRE mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

