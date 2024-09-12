Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $180.37

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$180.37 and traded as high as C$190.06. Mainstreet Equity shares last traded at C$188.83, with a volume of 413 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently weighed in on MEQ shares. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Acumen Capital upped their target price on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$210.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.
Mainstreet Equity Stock Performance
Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.42 by C($4.12). Mainstreet Equity had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 52.74%. The company had revenue of C$63.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$62.35 million. Analysts expect that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 9.258306 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mainstreet Equity Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. Mainstreet Equity’s payout ratio is 0.81%.
About Mainstreet Equity
Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning, and management of mid-market residential rental apartment buildings in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, and Winnipeg.
