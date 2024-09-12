Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reissued their buy rating on shares of Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $8.50.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MAMA. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Mama’s Creations from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Mama’s Creations from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of MAMA stock opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. Mama’s Creations has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $8.69. The company has a market cap of $293.45 million, a PE ratio of 47.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.49.

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.80 million. Mama’s Creations had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 31.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mama’s Creations will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mama’s Creations

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAMA. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Mama’s Creations by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 55,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Mama’s Creations by 32.8% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Mama’s Creations during the first quarter worth $56,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mama’s Creations by 29.5% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 11,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mama’s Creations in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 45.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mama's Creations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets prepared refrigerated foods primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, sausage-related products, and pasta entrees; and hot bars, salad bars, prepared foods, sandwich, and cold deli and foods-to-go sections.

