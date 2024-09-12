ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.40.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MAN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BNP Paribas raised ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ManpowerGroup from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $69.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. ManpowerGroup has a 52-week low of $66.03 and a 52-week high of $80.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.45.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 11.08%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ManpowerGroup

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,608,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,264,000 after acquiring an additional 573,027 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,057,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,508,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 163.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 407,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,476,000 after buying an additional 253,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 907,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,123,000 after buying an additional 247,383 shares in the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ManpowerGroup

(Get Free Report

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.