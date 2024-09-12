Mark Eugene Dodds Sells 3,661 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 3,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $257,185.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 102,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,213,480.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Elastic Stock Performance
NYSE:ESTC opened at $74.46 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 140.49 and a beta of 0.95. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $69.00 and a fifty-two week high of $136.06.
Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Elastic had a net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $347.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Elastic will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently issued reports on ESTC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Elastic from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $135.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elastic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.24.
Check Out Our Latest Report on ESTC
About Elastic
Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Elastic
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.