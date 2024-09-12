Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Bought by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $6,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKL. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 90.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 38 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Markel Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,534.00 on Thursday. Markel Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,295.65 and a 52-week high of $1,670.24. The stock has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,564.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,548.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $25.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.76 by $5.19. Markel Group had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 89.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MKL shares. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Markel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,626.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Markel Group

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,512.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

About Markel Group

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.