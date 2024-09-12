Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $16,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $461,525,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,147,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,793,000 after acquiring an additional 934,304 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,697,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 557.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 496,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,967,000 after acquiring an additional 420,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,022,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Marriott International from $248.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.44.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $227.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.40. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.75 and a fifty-two week high of $260.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 26.01%.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.