Martin Copeland Buys 13,500 Shares of Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ) Stock

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Free Report) insider Martin Copeland bought 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 112 ($1.46) per share, for a total transaction of £15,120 ($19,772.46).

SQZ stock opened at GBX 123 ($1.61) on Thursday. Serica Energy plc has a twelve month low of GBX 110.40 ($1.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 271.77 ($3.55). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 129.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 161.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.79. The company has a market cap of £480.27 million, a P/E ratio of 455.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. Serica Energy’s payout ratio is 8,518.52%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on shares of Serica Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

