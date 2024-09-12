Mary Powell Sells 3,410 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) CEO Mary Powell sold 3,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $62,164.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,496,524.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Mary Powell sold 2,148 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $40,360.92.

On Monday, July 8th, Mary Powell sold 5,569 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $70,280.78.

Sunrun stock opened at $19.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $22.26.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.88. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 66.36%. The company had revenue of $523.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,581,958 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $384,394,000 after acquiring an additional 176,861 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 579.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 258,697 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 220,605 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Sunrun by 142.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 242,702 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 142,563 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sunrun by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,781,951 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,617,000 after purchasing an additional 179,688 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RUN shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Sunrun from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.98.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

