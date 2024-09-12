Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Position Boosted by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,993 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Match Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,358,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,173,966,000 after acquiring an additional 416,140 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Match Group by 30.1% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,080,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,034,000 after acquiring an additional 943,894 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Match Group in the second quarter worth about $100,848,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth about $112,903,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Match Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,545,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,342,000 after acquiring an additional 12,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTCH shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.07.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $35.34 on Thursday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $44.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.29.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $864.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.51 million. Match Group had a net margin of 18.72% and a negative return on equity of 467.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

