Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Matrix Service in a research note on Tuesday.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on MTRX
Matrix Service Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Matrix Service during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Matrix Service by 66.3% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.
About Matrix Service
Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Matrix Service
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.