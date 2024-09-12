Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 7,275,279 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 88.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,455,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,275,279 shares during the quarter. Amphenol comprises approximately 4.9% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.28% of Amphenol worth $1,041,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $19,749,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $48,405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,875,089.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $19,749,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,236,640. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on APH. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Amphenol to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on APH

Amphenol Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $62.04 on Thursday. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $39.34 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $74.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.79 and a 200-day moving average of $62.57.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.