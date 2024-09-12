Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.03

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$12.03 and traded as high as C$13.44. Medical Facilities shares last traded at C$13.44, with a volume of 22,921 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Medical Facilities from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Leede Jones Gable boosted their price target on shares of Medical Facilities from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Medical Facilities Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$323.23 million, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.03.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$146.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$144.66 million. Medical Facilities had a return on equity of 35.99% and a net margin of 2.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medical Facilities Co. will post 1.2034203 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medical Facilities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Medical Facilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Medical Facilities’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Medical Facilities Company Profile

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as primary and urgent care; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.

