Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Receives $423.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $423.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on MEDP shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Medpace from $395.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Medpace from $452.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Medpace from $464.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Medpace during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the second quarter valued at $1,346,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 403,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,343,000 after purchasing an additional 143,481 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Medpace by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Medpace by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEDP opened at $334.57 on Monday. Medpace has a 1 year low of $227.21 and a 1 year high of $459.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $386.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $394.13.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.21. Medpace had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 55.14%. The firm had revenue of $528.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

