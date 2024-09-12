MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MEIP. Laidlaw cut shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Brookline Capital Management downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

MEIP stock opened at $3.02 on Thursday. MEI Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $7.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.86.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MEI Pharma stock. Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 611,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,000. MEI Pharma comprises 3.9% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cable Car Capital LLC owned 9.18% of MEI Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 52.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

