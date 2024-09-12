Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Stock Price Down 1.1% After Insider Selling

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.1% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $498.50 and last traded at $499.06. 2,409,144 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 15,737,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $504.79.

Specifically, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $215,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,098,156. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $470,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,135,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $625.00 to $647.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $577.26.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $505.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $494.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. The firm had revenue of $39.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 21.36 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,285,855,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,217,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,695,722,000 after buying an additional 4,440,229 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 7,391,877 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 3,888,308 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,349,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $65,960,215,000 after buying an additional 3,104,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 24.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,867,398 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,733,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748,620 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.