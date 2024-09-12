Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $51.00 to $68.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. 281,501 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 288,926 shares.The stock last traded at $37.60 and had previously closed at $39.10.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Methanex from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on Methanex from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays cut shares of Methanex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.88.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.36.
Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.26 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 4.05%. Methanex’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.36%.
Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.
