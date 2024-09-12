MGO One Seven LLC Acquires 15,327 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 159.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,327 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,094,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,316,000 after purchasing an additional 128,421 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,823,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,605,000 after acquiring an additional 220,709 shares during the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,483,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,260,000 after acquiring an additional 30,157 shares during the period. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,288,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,780,000 after purchasing an additional 70,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 529,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,631,000 after purchasing an additional 59,500 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $119.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.93. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.45 and a twelve month high of $120.25.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.3197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

