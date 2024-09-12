MGO One Seven LLC Acquires 1,809 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,270,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,387,000 after purchasing an additional 28,060 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,860,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,089,000 after purchasing an additional 105,292 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,730,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,237,000 after purchasing an additional 345,707 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,853,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,312,000 after buying an additional 75,649 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,431,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,481,000 after buying an additional 44,517 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $92.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.31. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $71.27 and a twelve month high of $95.04.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

