MGO One Seven LLC Acquires 47,277 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 1,009.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,277 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 506,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,977,000 after buying an additional 70,372 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,384,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 194.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 26,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 17,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,301,000.

Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock opened at $51.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.27.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.2324 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

